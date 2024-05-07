DoT's likely 100-day aim: Govt to crack down on rising spam calls, messages

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is planning to check rising spam calls and text messages through multiple interventions within the first 100 days of the new government taking office, according to officials.
A new inter-ministerial panel to check spam, updates to the Chakshu portal, and the mandatory implementation of artificial intelligence-based digital consent-acquisition (DCA) technology by telcos are among the steps being planned by the department, they added.
Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked ministers to draft key deliverables and a road map from their ministries for the first 100 days of the government if the same