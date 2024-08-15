D2M pilot project to be expanded, but no mandate for smartphones yet

A decision has been taken to extend the ongoing pilot project for testing Direct to Mobile (D2M) technology beyond the initial 19 cities. This was decided at a recent inter-ministerial consultation on the issue, officials said.

"There is wide consensus among ministries that D2M technology will be beneficial for India. The pilot testing currently being run by Prasar Bharti will be now expanded to Tier-II and -III cities, from where much of the demand is expected to be generated in the event of a nationwide D2M rollout," a Department of Telecommunications (DoT) official said requesting not to be