Data centres in India pivot to strategic artificial intelligence focus

India is expected to undergo a major shift in its data centre business, with 40-50 per cent of its capacity dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) and graphics processing unit (GPU) workloads by 2030, even as overall capacity trebles to 3 gigawatt (Gw) during the same period.

Global Cloud players such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google are set to become major players in owning their own captive data centres, which will generate over 1 Gw of capacity in the next five years.



Currently, their captive capacity accounts for 10 per cent of the total live data