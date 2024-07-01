Data stickiness set to ensure tariff hike is well absorbed: Analysts

The industry-wide tariff hikes implemented last week by Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are set to be well absorbed by consumers and not lead to significant surrender of connections, analysts said on Monday.

Unlike earlier hikes, the impact of SIM consolidation will be lower than the 4-5 per cent churn seen last time in 2021, as most of the market is already consolidated, a note by JP Morgan said.

"Airtel's lower tariff hikes at entry levels are likely to contain the impact of churn and downtrading," it added.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Friday announced a hike in mobile tariffs by up to 21 per cent, just a day after market leader Reliance Jio implemented an across-the-board hike in tariffs by 20-25 per cent. This has narrowed Jio’s discount to its competitor from 20 per cent earlier to 15 per cent.

Axis Capital echoed the sentiment, arguing the quantum of the hike is manageable for both urban and rural users, especially as data usage is sticky. "While we have taken Bharti as the base case, even Jio’s higher increase in tariffs and 5G monetisation are unlikely to have much impact on household expenditure," it said in a research note.

It said the tariff hike will lead to an additional inflow of Rs 45,600 crore in the next 12 months, but the impact on overall inflation will be low. "With telecom weight of 1.84 in inflation and expected incremental inflow at just 18 per cent over FY24 telecom revenue, we do not expect a meaningful impact on inflation," it said.

All three telcos will face lower downgrading risks as a result, Bank of America said. Vi, however, remains most vulnerable to subscriber churn.

While Airtel has raised tariffs by a lesser margin than Jio's 12-25 per cent, it includes Airtel's 2G subscriber base as well, a category Jio hasn’t touched. Vi has also focused the most on unlimited data plans, spanning validity periods from 28 days to one year.

"Introducing 5G data at higher plans will help start monetising 5G investment. Further, heavy data users will be pushed to the 5G network, partially unclogging the 4G network," ICICI Securities said in a note.

Industry ARPU to rise

Meanwhile, an analysis by CareEdge Ratings estimates the revised tariffs will improve the telcos' blended average revenue per user (ARPU) by 15 per cent to Rs 220 in FY25, up from about Rs 191 in FY24.

"Our analysis expects every Rs 1 increase in ARPU to add about Rs 1,000 crore to the industry’s profit before interest, lease depreciation, and tax (PBILDT). This will aid the telcos to deleverage the capital, technology upgrades, and network expansion," it said.

The brokerage house expects PBILDT to rise by 20-22 per cent in FY25.

This is a structural positive for an industry whose Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) is weighed down by huge investments in 5G roll-out, including spectrum purchases.