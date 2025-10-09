Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 11:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Datanomics: Indians' leisure overseas travel saw sharp uptick in 2024

Datanomics: Indians' leisure overseas travel saw sharp uptick in 2024

Among top 10 destinations for Indian travellers in 2024, Thailand led with 92.93 per cent visiting for leisure, followed by Singapore (47.34 per cent) and Canada (43.09 per cent)

Indian overseas travel has risen over the past five years till 2024, largely driven by leisure trips. The share of leisure overseas travel by Indians increased from 31.9 per cent in 2020 to 42.52 per cent in 2024. Leisure travel continued to be the largest purpose for foreign departures by Indians in 2024 as was the case in the previous year, according to the India Tourism Data Compendium 2025, recently released by the Union Tourism Ministry. 
 
Leisure travel at 5-year high in 2024
 
Total departures abroad rose from 7.29 million in 2020 to 30.9 million in 2024. Besides leisure travel,
