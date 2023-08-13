Confirmation

Amid extended funding winter, debt funds keep Indian startups warm

The rise of debt ventures is of significance when one looks at the venture capital segment

Khushboo TiwariShivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 6:42 PM IST
With no ebb in the ongoing funding winter, Indian startups increasingly are opting for debt funds in search of money. According to the APAC Q2 2023: Preqin Quarterly Update, venture debt strategy appears to be gaining some traction in India, with four funds launched in 2023 already reaching interim closure.

According to Inc42’s Indian Tech Startup Funding Report H1 2023, there were nine debt fund deals involving late-stage startups in the last stage, against just five in the H1CY22. Late-stage startups would be companies in series C, D, and E categories.

Topics : debt inflows Indian startups

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 6:42 PM IST

