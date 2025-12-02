India's crude security holds as refiners pivot from sanctioned suppliers

With the November 21 deadline for countries to stop importing oil from US-sanctioned entities Rosneft and Lukoil now past, the story of India’s Russian oil imports is playing out less dramatically than expected. A variety of factors have come into play to ensure that while it is not business as usual on Russian oil imports, predictions of a major hit to supplies or price shocks have not borne out yet either.

Factors in favour of India’s energy security include the option and freedom to source oil from non-sanctioned Russian entities, continuing handsome discounts on Russian crude, the possibility of securing