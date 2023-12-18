Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dialling in: Admin price rings louder than satellite spectrum auction bid

while the market for satellite broadband currently is small ($10-15 million), the potential is large as an estimated 30% of the country does not have reliable terrestrial broadband services

telecom sector, auctions, spectrum, signal, communication, tech
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
It has been an over two-year battle, and the question to be decided was whether to auction satellite broadband spectrum or offer it at an administrative price. The raging debate is now settled in the proposed telecommunications (telecom) Bill submitted in Parliament on Monday, in favour of the latter.

There were four actors in the game.

OneWeb, led by Sunil Mittal, pushed for administrative allocation, locking horns with Reliance Jio, which aggressively demanded an auction as the fairest way to allocate spectrum.

The other difference of opinion was within the government and its institutions — between the Department of Telecommunications

Also Read

Reliance, Vodafone, Airtel may increase their headcount by 25% in FY24

Trai directs annual audit for telcos, asks to refund overcharged tariff

Jio-Airtel battle for home Wi-Fi connections as they aim for higher Arpu

Airtel's contingent liabilities jump from Rs 4,100 cr to Rs 11,500 crore

Reliance Jio takes contrarian call on 5G services, not to raise tariff

India, UK to hold next round of talks for free trade agreement in Jan

Villas, independent houses preferred choice for luxury real estate buyers

India should actively raise disputes against WTO incompatible schemes: GTRI

Electric buses penetration set to double to 8% next fiscal: Report

The India Story 2023: Progress, challenges & revamps under 'Make in India'

Topics : Telecom industry TRAI spectrum TRAI Reliance Jio Bharti Airtel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayIPL 2024 Auction | Top Overseas PlayersDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon