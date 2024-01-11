Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Domestic pharma market grew by 6.8% in 2023, shows Pharmatrac data

With an 8 percent growth in the anti-infectives category, it is not surprising that GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK) Augmentin is the top selling brand in 2023, second year in a row

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew 6.8 per cent to touch a turnover of Rs 1.93 trillion in calendar year 2023, despite volumes going down marginally by 0.9 per cent.

This indicates the price increase has been the major growth driver.

Growth in the moving annual turnover (the previous 12 months’ turnover) in December was 5.1 per cent and that in new product introduction 2.6 per cent, while volumes dipped 0.9 per cent, leading to an overall growth rate of 6.8 per cent, according to the data from market research firm Pharmatrac.

Cardiology, anti-infectives, and gastro-intestinal therapies were in the

Also Read

Cough syrups to painkillers: Bar codes on 11 habit-forming drugs soon

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Aarti Drugs surges 14% on firm Q1 result, approves buyback via tender route

Pharma lobby bats for drug approvals in India to align with global markets

Stride Pharma Global receives USFDA approval or Efavirenz, other drugs

3 MoUs in semiconductor sector on day 2 of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

India-Maldives spat: Foreign tourists, locals vouch for Indian destinations

Ahead of Interim Budget, direct tax collection rises 19.5% till January 10

India's rail electrification on the slow track, 41% of FY24 target met

India to seek greater market access for mangoes in TPF meet with US on Fri

Topics : Pharma sector pharma market Pharmaceutical drugs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon