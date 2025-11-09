Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DPSUs plan to double R&D pace in 5 years with ₹32,766 crore plan

Move follows Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's call for greater investment and manpower in R&D to develop new technologies and boost indigenisation and exports

R&D, Research and development
The event will also feature felicitations for various DPSUs in recognition of their achievements across different domains, along with the exchange of significant memorandums of understanding. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Research and development (R&D) spending by the country’s 16 defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) over the next five years is slated to exceed that of the previous decade, with projected expenditure of Rs 32,766 crore compared to Rs 30,952 crore invested in the past 10 years.
 
This comes amid a 15.4 per cent rise in the DPSUs’ combined turnover to Rs 1.08 trillion, a 19.5 per cent increase in cumulative profit after tax to Rs 20,021 crore, and a 51 per cent jump in exports in 2024–25 (FY25) over FY24, according to the Ministry of
