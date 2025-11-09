DPSUs plan to double R&D pace in 5 years with ₹32,766 crore plan

Research and development (R&D) spending by the country’s 16 defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) over the next five years is slated to exceed that of the previous decade, with projected expenditure of Rs 32,766 crore compared to Rs 30,952 crore invested in the past 10 years.

This comes amid a 15.4 per cent rise in the DPSUs’ combined turnover to Rs 1.08 trillion, a 19.5 per cent increase in cumulative profit after tax to Rs 20,021 crore, and a 51 per cent jump in exports in 2024–25 (FY25) over FY24, according to the Ministry of