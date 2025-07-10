ED cracks down on opinion trading platform Probo, freezes ₹284.5 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) this week conducted search operations at four premises linked to the opinion trading platform Probo in Gurugram and Jind, Haryana, and froze assets worth ₹284.5 crore.

The ED cracked down on the company and its promoters, Sachin Subhaschandra Gupta and Ashish Garg, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) ‘in connection with the company’s illegal gambling/betting activities across India.’

The ED added that the platform lacked safeguards to prevent minors from registering as users, did not follow Know Your Customer (KYC) due diligence, and was found to be inducing new users through