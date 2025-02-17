Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 12:11 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Egg and chicken prices fall nearly 7-10% in February on oversupply woes

Egg and chicken prices fall nearly 7-10% in February on oversupply woes

Egg exports saw a 16 per cent year-on-year drop in volume terms from April to November, says commerce ministry

Egg
Premium

In India, around 300-310 million layer birds are raised annually for egg production. In 2024, this number increased by nearly 10-12 per cent, according to industry sources | File image

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Egg and chicken prices have dropped by nearly 7-10 per cent in several parts of India in February due to multiple factors, including the threat of bird flu, according to trade and industry officials.
 
In western and southern parts of the country, the threat of bird flu outbreak has brought down chicken prices, while egg prices have eased on muted demand, down almost 5-7 per cent, as supplies have risen 10-12 per cent this year. The oversupply of eggs in the market is also because export demand has decreased in some countries such as Oman. These countries only allow the
Topics : Bird Flu egg prices Chicken prices

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon