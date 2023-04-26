close

Electronics manufacturing gets a reality check; only $225 bn value by FY26

Owing to the lukewarm response, the PLI scheme for IT hardware is being rewor­ked

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 10:14 PM IST
The government’s ambitious vision document that aims at achieving electronics manufacturing with a value of $300 billion by FY26 (including exports of $105-130 billion) could end up far lower than the target, according to a reality check this month.
The reality check came from the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), which partnered with the government in preparing the document.

The members of the ICEA are mobile and electronics companies, and its assessment, based on current trends, indicates that the total electronics production in FY26 will be around $225 billion.

This is 75 per cent of the vision document’s target out of which exports would amount to $58-69 billion, that is, nearly 53 to 55 per cent of the target.

The segments in electronics, which are expected to fall short of the target, include mobile devices, IT hardware, printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), LED lighting, electronic components, tel
First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

