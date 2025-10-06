Eli Lilly to invest $1 billion to boost contract development in India

US pharma major Eli Lilly on Monday announced an investment of more than $1 billion in India over the next several years to boost contract manufacturing and supply through local drugmakers, as it seeks to tap into a skilled workforce to bolster its global manufacturing expansion.

The investment includes establishment of a manufacturing and global medicine supply capacity in Hyderabad. “This new hub will offer advanced technical capabilities and oversight for Lilly’s contract manufacturing network across India,” the company said.

Patrik Jonsson, Executive Vice President and President Lilly International, Eli Lilly said that the company is making significant investments to