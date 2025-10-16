Epsilon to set up 30K tonne per annum graphite anode plant in 1st phase

Mumbai-based Epsilon Advanced Materials is setting up a 30,000 tonne per annum synthetic graphite anode material plant in India in its first phase, starting March next year, for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) batteries used in the automobile industry.

The plant will be set up with an investment of ₹4,000 crore.

The move will help in tiding over the new stringent restrictions imposed by China on transfer of technology and processes of making battery materials like synthetic graphite as well as export of machines required to manufacture them, as part