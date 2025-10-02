Esop bonanza: Payouts surge 30% to ₹15,000 crore in FY25, shows data

Listed entities spent nearly ₹15,000 crore last financial year on programmes that allow employees to share ownership of the companies in which they work.

The total amount expensed as part of employee stock option plans (esops) rose 30 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25), compared to a 19 per cent increase in the previous year, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The total spent was ₹14,900 crore on a limited sample of companies, compared to ₹11,461 crore in 2023-24 for a full sample.

The Securities and Exchange