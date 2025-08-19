Express exports to US show 'small dips' after tariff, says EICI CEO

The Indian express logistics industry has experienced “small dips” in its shipments to the US since the 25 per cent tariff came into effect earlier this month. However, any real impact will only become evident after a lag of several months, Vijay Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Express Industry Council of India (EICI), told Business Standard in an interview on Tuesday.

The industry has an annual turnover of around USD 9 billion, with 70 per cent of its business coming from the domestic market and the remaining 30 per cent from international trade. Of the international share, about 20