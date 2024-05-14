Stakeholders seek more time for feedback on Digi Competition Bill

Key stakeholders who will get affected by the contentious draft Digital Competition Bill have asked for an extension of two to six months for providing their comments on it. The bill has recommended an ex-ante regime to regulate digital markets in India.



The bill is based on the Digital Markets Act (DMA) of the European Union (EU) which became a law in March this year after a four-year-long consultation process. EU’s legislation, vigorously opposed by big-tech companies, is aimed at regulating their power, based on their size.



The deadline for final comments on the Digital Competition Bill, which has been