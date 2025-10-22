Festive spirit fuels record growth for India's faith-tech startups

Faith-tech startups are witnessing a significant surge in activity this festive season as more people turn to online platforms for spiritual guidance, consultations, and pooja essentials. Heightened religious sentiment during festivals, combined with greater digital adoption and growing trust in online spiritual professionals, has fuelled the rise, according to companies in the segment.

Astroyogi reported a 2.5 times increase in active users and a threefold rise in digital consultations compared with last year. The company attributed this to the convenience of digital access, wider adoption among younger and diaspora users, and aggressive festival-themed promotions. The platform has a network of