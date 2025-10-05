Exotic bags to sparkling shoes: Diwali turns into runway for luxury brands

All that glitters may not necessarily be gold, especially at one of New Delhi’s luxury malls, Emporio. The Vasant Kunj mall is buzzing with festive fervour as luxury brands roll out their Diwali capsule collections ahead of the much-awaited Festival of Lights. From exotic bags to sparkling shoes and bejewelled watches, these collections perfectly capture the season’s celebratory spirit.

At Jimmy Choo, a seven-piece capsule edit features the brand’s iconic Bon Bon bag in three shades — crystal-studded, champagne, and red — retailing at ₹5.4 lakh, ₹2.95 lakh, and ₹1.9 lakh, respectively.

“Since Dussehra, we’ve seen growing interest among shoppers