Extend mandatory equipment testing deadline: Telecom operators to govt

Telecom operators have sought to put off the implementation of the new guidelines for mandatory testing of telecom equipment by one year, citing inappropriate laboratory infrastructure in the country.
The Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE) regime is set to come into effect on July 1, under which all the pieces of telecom equipment have to be tested and approved at local laboratories, before they can be installed as part of network rollouts.
Telecom companies, however, through industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), have told the government that the needs of the industry remain unmet and the deadline must be extended.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or