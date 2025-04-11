First time in 10 quarters: Nifty 50 earnings likely contracted in Q4

The January-March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) is expected to show a decline in the combined net profits of Nifty 50 companies, according to brokerages.

Various estimates say the fall is anticipated at 1.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), the first such contraction for the index companies since the September 2022 quarter, when their combined earnings were down 6 per cent.

For comparison, the index companies’ combined net profits were up 18.1 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY24 and had increased 4.9 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY25.

The contraction is likely to have been caused by a margin compression for banks and manufacturers and