Home / Industry / News / Flag pending deregulation issues, Cabinet Secretariat tells states

Flag pending deregulation issues, Cabinet Secretariat tells states

The Cabinet Secretariat is conducting a deregulation exercise to enhance ease of doing business across 23 priority areas

Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of India, where the Cabinet Secretariat is located | Photo: Wikipedia
Centre urges states to flag pending issues with ministries as phase-2 deregulation kicks off, pushing faster reforms across land, construction, labour, environment, education and health. | Photo: Wikipedia

Deepak Patel New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

The Cabinet Secretariat has asked state governments to flag any pending issues they face with central government departments in connection with its ongoing deregulation exercise, multiple senior government officials said, ahead of a meeting of chief secretaries later this month to review the reforms. 
The Cabinet Secretariat last month started the second phase of the deregulation exercise to enhance ease of doing business across 23 priority areas, or PAs, related to "land use, building and construction, utilities and permissions, labour, environment, education, health and overarching priorities", a senior government official stated. 
The first phase comprised 23 PAs pertaining to simplifying
