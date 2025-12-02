Flag pending deregulation issues, Cabinet Secretariat tells states

The Cabinet Secretariat has asked state governments to flag any pending issues they face with central government departments in connection with its ongoing deregulation exercise, multiple senior government officials said, ahead of a meeting of chief secretaries later this month to review the reforms.

The Cabinet Secretariat last month started the second phase of the deregulation exercise to enhance ease of doing business across 23 priority areas, or PAs, related to "land use, building and construction, utilities and permissions, labour, environment, education, health and overarching priorities", a senior government official stated.

The first phase comprised 23 PAs pertaining to simplifying