DGTR probes dumping of 3 Chinese goods; to protect MSMEs from cheap imports

Appliances, consumer electronics sales likely to grow 20% during festivals

Number of MSMEs in Bengal to have reached 10 mn after Covid: Official

3 new air routes to become operationalise in Arunachal in October: Scindia

189 workers at 59 airports failed alcohol tests in H1 of 2023: DGCA

Vedanta-Foxconn JV set to get govt approval for its chip-making plant

Micron set to break ground for Sanand semiconductor plant on Saturday

Hiranandani to invest Rs 1,000 cr in premium housing project in Panvel

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

The government has decided to focus on “niche” opportunities in the semiconductor space, including chips based on gallium nitride or silicon carbide (also called compound semiconductors), where it believes it

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com