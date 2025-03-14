Foxconn chief-Rajaa drive, which went viral, may bring 'good news' to TN

In mid-August 2024, Young Liu, chairman of the world's largest electronics manufacturer Foxconn, landed at Chennai airport in his private jet. Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa (pictured) was waiting for him with a bouquet.

The Foxconn chief’s destination was the inaugural function of the first mega industrial housing project in India for 18,720 women employees of Foxconn, also a supplier of Apple, at Vallam Vadagal near Chennai. Then came the spontaneous decision of the minister himself driving the global industry doyen to the venue, which was 45 minutes away from the airport, in a Range Rover.

