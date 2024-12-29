Business Standard

Free trade deal may get delayed as Australia approaches 2025 elections

Free trade deal may get delayed as Australia approaches 2025 elections

Earlier this month, the department of commerce stated that India and Australia had 'outlined a path forward for the early conclusion' of the CECA between the two nations

Trade deal, FTA

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
Dec 29 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Despite making substantial progress, the proposed comprehensive trade agreement talks between India and Australia may be delayed, with Canberra moving closer to its federal election scheduled for May 2025, people aware of the matter said.
 
“There are issues that still need to be discussed and resolved to finalise the comprehensive economic cooperation agreement (CECA). The Australian side will enter election mode from February onwards,” one of the persons cited above told Business Standard.
 
“As a result, the agreement talks will extend beyond that,” the person added.
 
Earlier this month, the department of commerce stated that India and Australia had “outlined a path forward for the early conclusion” of the CECA between the two nations.
   
During a three-day stocktake meeting held from December 4 to 6, New Delhi and Canberra discussed several critical aspects of the proposed agreement, including trade in goods, services, mobility, and agri-tech cooperation. Discussions also focused on market access modalities aligning with India’s food security objectives.

To be sure, it is unclear if another round of negotiations has been scheduled for January.
 
India-Australia CECA negotiations began in February 2023. As many as 10 rounds of negotiations have taken place, with both sides making “significant progress” on various aspects of the proposed comprehensive trade deal.
 
When the ECTA was signed, it was decided that the interim deal would serve as the foundation to resume negotiations for a deeper and more ambitious trade deal, the CECA. Since the ECTA was an interim trade agreement, several aspects of a comprehensive trade deal, including new-age trade issues, were not included.
 
Both nations had signed the interim trade agreement, formally known as the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), which came into force on December 29, 2022. The utilisation of the ECTA by Indian exporters has exceeded 80 per cent since its implementation, an Indian government official previously stated.
 
During the financial year 2023-24, merchandise exports to Australia grew by 14.23 per cent year-on-year to $7.94 billion. Imports, however, contracted by 15 per cent to $16.16 billion, according to commerce department data. Both countries aim to achieve $100 billion in bilateral trade over the next few years.

Topics : India Australia India-Australia free trade agreement free trade agreement Free trade pact

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

