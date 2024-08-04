Apple iPhone export surge catapults electronics to podium position

Driven by a surge in Apple iPhone exports from India, electronics has surged past gems and jewellery to secure the third spot among India’s top 10 exports by the end of theApril-June quarter (Q1) of 2024-25 (FY25). Only engineering goods and petroleum products rank higher. In the same quarter of 2023-24 (FY24), electronics held the fourth spot.

According to data released by the Department of Commerce, electronics exports rose by 22 per cent, reaching $8.44 billion at the end of Q1 of the current financial year (FY25) — an increase of $1.5 billion from $6.94 billion in Q1FY24.

While