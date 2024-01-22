Sensex (    %)
                        
From IRCTC to ITC, stocks that may benefit from Ram Temple opening

Several popular religious destinations, according to Jefferies, attract annual tourist traffic of 10-30 million despite the existing infrastructural bottlenecks

Artists make a graffiti on the wall of an overbridge ahead of the January 22 Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya | Photo: PTI

Puneet Wadhwa
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

The opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will add to India’s religious tourism in the coming months, said a recent report by Jefferies. ITC Hotels, EIH Limited, Jubilant FoodWorks, Devyani International, IRCTC, SpiceJet, IndiGo, Britannia Industries, and Make My Trip are some of the stocks, the note said. “Tourism contributed $194 billion to financial year 2018-19 (FY19’s) gross domestic product (GDP) pre-Covid, which came to $188 billion in FY22. The same is expected to grow to $443 billion by FY33, implying an 8 per cent compound annual growth rate. The tourism-to-GDP ratio in India at 6.8 per cent of

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

