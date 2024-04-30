DoT to telecom operators: How much of legacy gear is non-trusted?

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked telecom operators to give an assessment of how much of their legacy network equipment is not from “trusted sources”.

This self-assessment will help in providing insights into the potential costs associated with replacing such legacy equipment with new one procured from “trusted sources” to ensure national security.



In December 2020, the government had announced the National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector mandating service providers to buy equipment only from “trusted sources”. The directive came into effect in June next year. This was in line with global concerns around Chinese equipment companies being used to