Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

DoT to telecom operators: How much of legacy gear is non-trusted?

Considers US-like 'rip & replace' scheme to help telcos shift to 'trusted sources' to ensure national security

Telecommunications
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 10:56 PM IST
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked telecom operators to give an assessment of how much of their legacy network equipment is not from “trusted sources”. 

This self-assessment will help in providing insights into the potential costs associated with replacing such legacy equipment with new one procured from “trusted sources” to ensure national security.
 
In December 2020, the government had announced the National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector mandating service providers to buy equipment only from “trusted sources”. The directive came into effect in June next year. This was in line with global concerns around Chinese equipment companies being used to
Topics : telcos debt National Security Department of Telecommunications

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon