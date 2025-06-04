Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 08:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Funding in climate-tech startups cools but VCs signal a greener future

Funding in climate-tech startups cools but VCs signal a greener future

Funding in India's climate-tech startups fell from $2.4 billion in 2022 to $1.5 billion in 2024, with capital needs, scale issues and slow adoption posing key challenges

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the world observes Environment Day on June 5 with fresh calls for climate action, India's climate-tech startup sector tells a different story — funding has plunged from $2.4 billion in 2022 to just $1.5 billion in 2024.
 
The overall startup funding amount, which stood at $5.01 billion (127 companies) in the first five months of 2024, reduced to $2.79 billion (60 companies) in the corresponding period this year.
 
While the slowdown can be partly attributed to the funding winter, venture capitalists (VCs) point out several challenges in the climate-tech ecosystem, ranging from a long gestation period to high capital
Topics : climate Startup funding clean energy
