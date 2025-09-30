India set to gain from US tariffs on timber, lumber and kitchen cabinets

The United States (US) administration’s decision to impose new tariffs on items such as imported timber and lumber, kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and upholstered furniture may help Indian exporters become more competitive in the American market.

Once implemented, the new tariffs, ranging from 10 per cent to 25 per cent, will replace the current 50 per cent duties that India is facing.

The tariff on lumber and furniture duties will kick in from October 14.

According to a White House factsheet on 29 September, the US’s reliance on imported lumber is exacerbated by foreign government subsidies and predatory trade practices,