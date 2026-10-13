GEC-III opens door to competitive bidding for state power transmission

This reform measure is among the key aspects of the recently-announced ₹1.86 trillion Green Energy Corridor (GEC)-III scheme approved by the Union cabinet. While tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) has been the norm for interstate transmission system (ISTS) development, this is the first time the country is toying with the idea of bidding at the level of local power infrastructure within states. Given electricity is in the concurrent list, its supply at the consumer level is largely controlled by state bodies, be it management or regulation. Seen in that context, the GEC-III scheme is both an ambition and a test.

The scheme is ambitious because it represents the government's intent to eradicate the twin problems of intermittency and curtailment that have long hurt the growth of renewable energy (RE). GEC-III provides a framework for strengthening the intra-state transmission network and deploying battery storage to support large-scale RE integration. The scheme combines transmission infrastructure with storage capacity so that renewable power can be evacuated, integrated into the grid and made available during periods of higher demand and non-solar hours.

Consider the numbers: The scheme has a project outlay of ₹1.86 trillion, including Central Financial Assistance (CFA) of ₹54,082 crore, for evacuation of 135 Gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy, along with deployment of 50 Gigawatt Hour (GWh) of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) with creation of 51,126 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and 2,28,903 Megavolt Ampere (MVA) of transformation capacity across multiple states. This planning is crucial because India is targeting ramping up non-fossil fuel based power generation capacity from the existing 300 GW to 500 GW by 2030 and 786 GW by 2036.

Of the ₹54,082 crore CFA, ₹45,005 crore, or 83 per cent, is earmarked for development of intra-state transmission systems. For scale, ₹4.6 trillion will go into setting up of 135 GW RE capacity, while ₹1.32 trillion will go towards transmission infrastructure, along with additional investment in BESS and PSP. Together, the investment estimate is likely to touch ₹8 trillion-₹9 trillion.

This expansion faces two challenges: RE resources are geographically concentrated, while electricity demand is distributed across the country. Solar and wind generation also vary with weather conditions and time of day. Consequently, the availability of generation capacity must be matched by storage, adequate transmission capacity, and grid flexibility.

"The principle underlying GEC-III is therefore clear: transmission must precede renewable energy generation. Adequate transmission availability provides certainty to renewable energy developers, reduces the risk of renewable energy curtailment and enables states to meet their Renewable Consumption Obligation (RCO) trajectory," the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) had said in its statement launching the scheme earlier this month.

Calling the Green Energy Corridor scheme a "very well thought out move", a senior MNRE official said it would drive a lot of reforms, including at the state level.

"This will lead to commissioning of new transmission lines at many places where evacuation faces congestion. This will also ensure that renewable energy evacuation happens at the same pace as renewable energy projects' development. The country's power sector will reap the benefits of this scheme for many decades to come," he added.

The official pointed out that the existing cost-plus model is prone to time and cost overruns, which are ultimately paid by the consumer. "However, tariff-based competitive bidding leads to transparent discovery of tariff, apart from significant de-risking of the developer, which ultimately brings down the final price for the consumer," he said.

Under the cost-plus model, also called regulated Tariff Mechanism (RTM) tariff is determined by the state electricity regulatory commission based on the contractor's actual project expenditure in addition to a regulated return on equity.

In TBCB, however, developers compete by offering the lowest levelised tariff, bringing down the cost for the consumer. Competitive bidding may also be adopted for projects to be set up under the PM Surya Sarovar scheme aimed at solarisation of reservoirs and water bodies. The central sector scheme approved by the Union Cabinet in July 2026 aims at developing 5,000 MW of Floating Solar Photovoltaic (FSPV) projects with integrated Energy Storage Systems (ESS).

Competitive bidding, though, comes with its own set of challenges. Industry experts caution that unrealistic and aggressive bidding by less experienced and small-sized companies can create stranded assets, and the policy planners must provide for adequate safeguards in the contract itself.