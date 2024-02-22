GenAI may disappoint in short term due to talent mismatch, biz expectations

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is a double-edged sword and even as the buzz around it grows, its short-term impact will be disappointing due to a mismatch of talent and business expectations, said Noshir Kaka, Senior Partner and Co-lead of Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Practice, McKinsey & Company.

“In the short term, there will be disappointment with GenerativeAI (GenAI). Everyone's seeing this incredible productivity lift in the pilots. But, we're seeing very few companies scale it to production. This delay is not about technology, it’s because of humans. Human learning and that transition is almost always going to slow the