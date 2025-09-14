Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Generalist VCs in India bet big on deep-tech, shift from consumer bets

Deep-tech now forms over half of VC portfolios in India as firms like Cornerstone, Unicorn India Ventures and All in Capital back startups combining research with scalable models

VC firms pointed to a mix of factors propelling deep-tech investment in the country, such as policy support, talent availability, and access to patient capital.

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Deep-tech is no longer a niche bet for investors as it now forms more than 50 per cent of the portfolio of several generalist venture capital (VC) firms in India. Signalling a shift in the investment landscape from consumer-first bets to technology-driven companies, VCs are increasingly backing startups that are combining research-led innovation with scalable business models.
 
VC firm Cornerstone Ventures, which made its maiden deep-tech investment in 2019, said it invested in four companies in the last calendar year and is likely to invest in five deep-tech firms this year. Abhishek Prasad, managing partner at the firm, said, “In
