Circle rates in Ghaziabad may rise up to 40%, buyers face higher costs

The Ghaziabad district administration has proposed revising circle rates upwards, with certain segments seeing increases of up to 40 per cent. According to the proposal, land rates in Indirapuram may rise from Rs 85,000 to Rs 98,000 per square metre.

Similarly, residential areas such as Vaishali, Ramprastha, Surya Nagar and Chandra Nagar could see rates revised from Rs 87,000 to Rs 1 lakh per square metre.

Rate hikes of around 18 to 20 per cent are also expected for commercial and industrial spaces in the city. The last revision took place in September 2024, when rates were raised by an