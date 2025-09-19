Friday, September 19, 2025 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Circle rates in Ghaziabad may rise up to 40%, buyers face higher costs

Circle rates in Ghaziabad may rise up to 40%, buyers face higher costs

Ghaziabad administration has proposed up to 40 per cent hike in circle rates, raising concerns that higher stamp duty and fees could make homes unaffordable without regulatory relief

Rate hikes of around 18 to 20 per cent are also expected for commercial and industrial spaces in the city. | Image: Bloomberg

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

The Ghaziabad district administration has proposed revising circle rates upwards, with certain segments seeing increases of up to 40 per cent. According to the proposal, land rates in Indirapuram may rise from Rs 85,000 to Rs 98,000 per square metre.
 
Similarly, residential areas such as Vaishali, Ramprastha, Surya Nagar and Chandra Nagar could see rates revised from Rs 87,000 to Rs 1 lakh per square metre.
 
Rate hikes of around 18 to 20 per cent are also expected for commercial and industrial spaces in the city. The last revision took place in September 2024, when rates were raised by an
