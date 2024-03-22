Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ghosts who act: Rise of creepy, but lucrative digital afterlife industry

It may soon be possible to have digital replicas of Madhubala and Dilip Kumar star in a 2025 movie. This may be creepy, but also lucrative

John Lennon (extreme left), who was assassinated in 1980, featured in a new single by The Beatles
Premium

John Lennon (extreme left), who was assassinated in 1980, featured in a new single by The Beatles

Devangshu Datta New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 11:45 PM IST
In July 2023, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike in protest against a proposal by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Now, tensions between “creatives” — the SAG-AFTRA represents 160,000 professional actors — and “suits”, a euphemism for executives who run studios, are hardly new. But this strike was triggered by new technology. The actors said AMPTP wanted to take scans of background actors – “extras” – and use artificial intelligence (AI) to generate replicas of them to use in future movies. This would obviously save a lot of

Also Read

Ameen Sayani: The golden radio voice that resonated across generations

Fever FM off, Fever FM on: Unravelling the case of marketing gimmicks

Centre asks IOA to form panel for running Wrestling Federation of India

Fever FM announces it is shutting down due to 'evolving trends' in media

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

India may glide to third spot in airline seat capacity in second quarter

Looking at setting targets on offshore mineral mining: Mines secretary

Wipro promotes 31 staff to senior roles after top-level exodus: Report

DGCA imposes Rs 80 lakh penalty on Air India for violating FDTL rules

Residential buyers willing to pay 5-10% more for green buildings: Report

Topics : artifical intelligence writers movies digital workplace

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon