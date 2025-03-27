Friday, March 28, 2025 | 12:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Global telecom equipment manufacturers cold to sharing source codes

Global telecom equipment manufacturers cold to sharing source codes

A top European Union delegation, which recently visited India for free-trade agreement (FTA) talks, raised concerns on the contentious issue with the government

Representative Image: (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Surajeet Das Gupta Delhi
Mar 27 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Global telecom equipment manufacturers have opposed  submitting the “source code” of their software as a prerequisite for selling in India, even after  the government has extended the deadline until December 31, sources said. 
  The Communication Security Certification Scheme, notified in 2020, mandated telecom gear makers to submit their software source code to third-party test labs earmarked by the Indian government. Currently, this applies to WiFi equipment, routers, and customer premises equipment and will also include radios
Topics : Telecom equipment telecom market telecom employment Telecom companies

