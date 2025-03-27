Global telecom equipment manufacturers cold to sharing source codes

Global telecom equipment manufacturers have opposed submitting the “source code” of their software as a prerequisite for selling in India, even after the government has extended the deadline until December 31, sources said.

A top European Union delegation, which recently visited India for free-trade agreement (FTA) talks, raised concerns on the contentious issue with the government.

The Communication Security Certification Scheme, notified in 2020, mandated telecom gear makers to submit their software source code to third-party test labs earmarked by the Indian government. Currently, this applies to WiFi equipment, routers, and customer premises equipment and will also include radios