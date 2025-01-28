Good or bad: DeepSeek's ripple effect set to impact Indian IT industry

Some in the industry are referring to DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence (AI) initiative as the ‘’Sputnik Moment’’ while US President Donald Trump has called it a ‘’wake-up call’’ for the American tech giants. In India, however, the mood is one of wait and watch after the Chinese startup stunned the world with its AI model built at a fraction of the cost compared to industry leaders such as OpenAI.

Against the global backdrop of shock and awe, the Indian tech industry and startup ecosystem have been subdued in their reaction. Industry experts and investors believe that

while