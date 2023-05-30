Govt behind on FAME target by 59% ten months before scheme closure

Data from the the Ministry of Heavy Industries’ (MHI), which was sourced by Business Standard, shows that the electric four-wheeler (E4W) segment saw the minimum subsidy allocation. The government missed the target of incentivising 55,000 E4Ws by around 88 per cent. The electric three-wheeler (E3W) segment missed the target by 85 per cent.

As the government plans no further extension for the scheme beyond FY24, the task at hand is to achieve the remaining target of subsidising 914,707 EVs.