Govt behind on FAME target by 59% ten months before scheme closure

So far, only 647,383 vehicles have been supported through the scheme as against 1,562,389 envisaged; no plans to extend the scheme further

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
Electric vehicles
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
Listen to This Article

With only 10 months left before the Centre’s flagship electric vehicle (EV) promotion scheme — Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) — comes to an end, the government has sponsored only 41 per cent of the total target of 1,562,090 EVs since the launch of the scheme in March 2019.
As the government plans no further extension for the scheme beyond FY24, the task at hand is to achieve the remaining target of subsidising 914,707 EVs.
Data from the the Ministry of Heavy Industries’ (MHI), which was sourced by Business Standard, shows that the electric four-wheeler (E4W) segment saw the minimum subsidy allocation. The government missed the target of incentivising 55,000 E4Ws by around 88 per cent. The electric three-wheeler (E3W) segment missed the target by 85 per cent.
FAME Electric Vehicles

First Published: May 30 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

