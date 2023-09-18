Govt calls for consultations to decide on rules, effective date of data law

The central government has invited big technology companies, startups, small businesses, advocacy groups and law firms to discuss the transition period required for the implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, on Wednesday, 20 September.

During the consultation, senior officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will also deliberate on the guidelines that will outline the new mechanisms digital platforms will need to establish to comply with the law.

Parliament cleared the law on digital data privacy last month after four years of work, multiple rounds of deliberation and several iterations. The Act provides broad principles of data protection, but the method of implementation and the exact processes will be "as may be prescribed" in the guidelines. The Act has defined 26 matters on which the government can make rules to carry out the aims of the law.

"The first matter is that we have to announce the transition period needed for the industry. That discussion is still ongoing. We have consulted this with both state and central government entities, and they certainly require more time to transition. Startups and medium and small-sized enterprises (MSMEs) also seek additional time," a senior government official said.

MeitY officials have already met with consumer protection groups who have pushed for the immediate enactment of the Privacy Act. The draft rules to implement the law are also prepared, a government official said.

As previously reported, the ministry is likely to propose a timeframe of six months for the law to come into effect. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics, has said that there will be an extended transition period for small businesses and government entities to fully comply with the law.

The Act also requires platforms to obtain "verifiable consent" from a parent or legal guardian before processing the personal data of users below the age of 18. This provision was among the most contentious issues during public consultations on the Bill. According to sources, big technology firms believe they have the necessary mechanisms to comply with the law.

However, the technology giants are likely to engage with the government on the issue of parental consent for processing children's data under the DPDP Act, 2023. According to sources, this provision has raised serious concerns about unintended outcomes for digital inclusion, privacy and the safety of children.

Digital platforms must obtain unconditional, free, specific and informed consent from users, presented in clear and plain language, for processing their data. Users will have the right to revoke this consent at any point, after which the platforms must cease processing their data and erase it.

Every platform will have to issue a notice explaining the purpose of data processing and the rights of the users. The notice must be made available in all 22 official languages. Platforms that have already gathered personal data must send a notice to users, allowing them to revoke their consent. The guidelines will be significant as they will specify how all these and the remaining requirements of the Act must be implemented.

"We have a series of rules to finalise, and then we will conduct a series of consultation meetings based on the transition period settled for compliance with the law for different platforms. Assuming the effective date is six months from today, the rules should be ready to be announced no later than February," the official cited above said.