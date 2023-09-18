close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

Govt calls for consultations to decide on rules, effective date of data law

MeitY officials have already conducted meetings with consumer protection groups who have pushed for immediate enactment of the Privacy Act

Data protection

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 9:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The central government has invited big technology companies, startups, small businesses, advocacy groups and law firms to discuss the transition period required for the implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, on Wednesday, 20 September.

During the consultation, senior officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will also deliberate on the guidelines that will outline the new mechanisms digital platforms will need to establish to comply with the law.

Parliament cleared the law on digital data privacy last month after four years of work, multiple rounds of deliberation and several iterations. The Act provides broad principles of data protection, but the method of implementation and the exact processes will be "as may be prescribed" in the guidelines. The Act has defined 26 matters on which the government can make rules to carry out the aims of the law.

"The first matter is that we have to announce the transition period needed for the industry. That discussion is still ongoing. We have consulted this with both state and central government entities, and they certainly require more time to transition. Startups and medium and small-sized enterprises (MSMEs) also seek additional time," a senior government official said.

MeitY officials have already met with consumer protection groups who have pushed for the immediate enactment of the Privacy Act. The draft rules to implement the law are also prepared, a government official said.

As previously reported, the ministry is likely to propose a timeframe of six months for the law to come into effect. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics, has said that there will be an extended transition period for small businesses and government entities to fully comply with the law.

Also Read

Apps, firms could lose 'continuous consent' in data protection bill

Data Protection Board: Chance to bring regulatory agility or a miss hit?

Privacy and penalty: Managing business with new data protection law

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

Governments abroad call Data Protection Bill a 'landmark' regulation

AAI inducts 2 new B-360 aircraft into AAI Flight Inspection Fleet

Over 200 organisations call for tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030

From climate change to tech disruptions: AIYD to discuss global mega trends

Cement cos' green power mix likely to rise to 42% by FY25: Report

FY25 revenue growth of few large IT companies likely to touch 20%


The Act also requires platforms to obtain "verifiable consent" from a parent or legal guardian before processing the personal data of users below the age of 18. This provision was among the most contentious issues during public consultations on the Bill. According to sources, big technology firms believe they have the necessary mechanisms to comply with the law.

However, the technology giants are likely to engage with the government on the issue of parental consent for processing children's data under the DPDP Act, 2023. According to sources, this provision has raised serious concerns about unintended outcomes for digital inclusion, privacy and the safety of children.

Digital platforms must obtain unconditional, free, specific and informed consent from users, presented in clear and plain language, for processing their data. Users will have the right to revoke this consent at any point, after which the platforms must cease processing their data and erase it.

Every platform will have to issue a notice explaining the purpose of data processing and the rights of the users. The notice must be made available in all 22 official languages. Platforms that have already gathered personal data must send a notice to users, allowing them to revoke their consent. The guidelines will be significant as they will specify how all these and the remaining requirements of the Act must be implemented.

"We have a series of rules to finalise, and then we will conduct a series of consultation meetings based on the transition period settled for compliance with the law for different platforms. Assuming the effective date is six months from today, the rules should be ready to be announced no later than February," the official cited above said.

Topics : central government Tech companies Startups Bill on personal data protection

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotoGP Bharat 2023Gold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVEHartalika Teej 2023Women's Reservation BillGanesh ChaturthiApple iPhone 15 Series

Companies News

D B Realty raises up to Rs 1,544 crore through convertible warrantsTorrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaignBRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from OppositionGanesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon