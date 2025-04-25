Govt hopes to add another 15K GPUs in second round of IndiaAI mission

Graphics processing units (GPUs) in the country are expected to increase by 15,000 through procurement and supply in the second round of bidding, according to official sources. The deadline for the second round is April 30.

With the addition of the 15,000 GPUs, the number of such high-end computing processors will go up to 33,000.

In January this year, the government had received bids to procure and supply 18,693 GPUs against the target of 10,000 GPUs.

Though India is fast approaching the 50,000 GPU computer power cap, which has been imposed by the United States on several countries, the government is