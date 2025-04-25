Friday, April 25, 2025 | 12:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt hopes to add another 15K GPUs in second round of IndiaAI mission

Govt hopes to add another 15K GPUs in second round of IndiaAI mission

With these 15,000 GPUs, total number of GPUs in India could be 33,000

With this addition, the total number of these high-end computing processors could swell to 33,000

Aashish Aryan
Apr 25 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

Graphics processing units (GPUs) in the country are expected to increase by 15,000 through procurement and supply in the second round of bidding, according to official sources. The deadline for the second round is April 30.
  With the addition of the 15,000 GPUs, the number of such high-end computing processors will go up to 33,000.
  In January this year, the government had received bids to procure and supply 18,693 GPUs against the target of 10,000 GPUs.
Though India is fast approaching the 50,000 GPU computer power cap, which has been imposed by the United States on several countries, the government is
