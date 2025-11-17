Monday, November 17, 2025 | 08:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Govt in talks with industry to reduce DPDP rules compliance timelines

Govt in talks with industry to reduce DPDP rules compliance timelines

Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Centre is consulting industry to cut the 18-month window for implementing new data protection requirements

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is in talks with industry and other stakeholders to reduce the timeline for compliance with aspects of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and Rules from the current 18 months, Union electronics and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.
 
“For the first set of rules that we have published gives a very reasonable timeframe depending upon what the industry’s ask was and what our thrust was. We are also in touch with the industry to further compress the timelines,” Vaishnaw said.
 
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, he said, had informed the industry and other stakeholders that since they had a compliance framework to adhere to rules published in different geographies, they should be able to replicate the same in India.
   
Earlier this month, on November 14, the government notified administrative rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, marking India’s entry into a select league of countries that have a federal digital personal data privacy regime.
 
The notification of the DPDP Rules also marks the operationalisation of India’s privacy law nearly 15 years after it was first envisioned. 

The new rules give internet and social media intermediaries, as well as all other companies that deal with users’ digital data, up to 18 months to implement systems that comply with the provisions outlined in the Act and subsequent administrative rules. Companies that wish to act as consent managers for users must register themselves with the Data Protection Board (DPB) within 12 months, according to the rules.
 
Under the new rules, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) has mandated that all data fiduciaries will have to seek specific and informed consent of all data principals in “clear and plain language”.
 
The consent sought will also have to contain a detailed and itemised description of the user’s personal data to be processed, along with the specific purpose for which the data fiduciary is collecting such personal data.
 
All companies, social media platforms and internet intermediaries that deal with the digital personal data of users will fall under the category of data fiduciaries. All users whose personal data is sought to be processed by these entities will now be referred to as data principals.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

