Govt invites proposals under PRIP scheme for industry, startup projects

The government has invited applications for research and innovation projects under the second component of its Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma and MedTech (PRIP) scheme to make it a globally competitive and innovation-driven sector, according to an official statement.

This comes months after the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) asked for feedback from stakeholders through expressions of interest (EoIs) in March this year. The deadline for applying for the scheme is November 10.

Intended to run for five years from financial year 2023-24 (FY24) to FY28, the scheme has two major components — setting up Centres of Excellence (CoEs)