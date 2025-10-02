Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 07:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt invites proposals under PRIP scheme for industry, startup projects

Govt invites proposals under PRIP scheme for industry, startup projects

DoP recently notified revised guidelines to make scheme better suited for stakeholders

With an approved outlay of ₹4,250 crore, the second component of the scheme is expected to catalyse a pharma and medtech innovation pipeline by supporting around 300 projects.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

The government has invited applications for research and innovation projects under the second component of its Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma and MedTech (PRIP) scheme to make it a globally competitive and innovation-driven sector, according to an official statement.
 
This comes months after the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) asked for feedback from stakeholders through expressions of interest (EoIs) in March this year. The deadline for applying for the scheme is November 10.
 
Intended to run for five years from financial year 2023-24 (FY24) to FY28, the scheme has two major components — setting up Centres of Excellence (CoEs)
