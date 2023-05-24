Govt mulls changes to MSME prepackaged scheme, more teeth for IBBI

Only three companies have been admitted under the scheme since 2021. The government is planning to take a more flexible approach and allow the IBBI to tweak requirements related to majority votes, avoidance transactions among other things for the MSMEs applying for the prepackaged insolvency scheme. Voting for initiating prepack process, government

“We are thinking of putting the prepackaged scheme in a sort of regulatory sandbox. Right now, it is a very prescriptive approach. Every step of the way is defined,” a senior government official said.