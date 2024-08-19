Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Govt makes offshore mineral rules stricter but eases awarding process

Govt makes offshore mineral rules stricter but eases awarding process

The mines ministry has identified 10 offshore mineral blocks for potential auction and is holding inter-ministerial consultation to secure approval

In a bid to harness its underwater resources, the government has introduced rules for auctioning offshore mineral assets, ensuring a transparent and competitive process.
Premium

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 12:06 AM IST
In a bid to capitalise on its underwater resources, the Indian government has introduced new rules for auctioning offshore mineral assets, aiming to ensure a transparent and competitive process. While these rules feature stringent eligibility criteria, they also simplify the awarding process. This move comes in the wake of the less-than-expected interest in critical mineral auctions.

The Offshore Areas Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2024, released on August 16, propose an ascending forward online auction for bidding. To enhance the auction's effectiveness, the government has allowed the auction to proceed even if only one technically qualified bidder remains after the

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon