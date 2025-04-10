Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Govt may fast-track food, medicines, farm trade under AEO framework

Govt may fast-track food, medicines, farm trade under AEO framework

The AEO programme is implemented by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) under the aegis of the World Customs Organization's SAFE Framework

The regulatory agencies involved include the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine & Storage (PPQS), and Animal Quarantine and Certificat

Monika Yadav Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

As a unilateral trade facilitation measure, the Directorate of International Customs (DIC) under the Ministry of Finance is working with key regulatory agencies responsible for ensuring the safety, quality and compliance of food, medicines and agricultural trade in India to fast-track clearances of both exports and imports under the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) framework.
 
This will benefit trade with countries like the United States, with whom India has signed mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) under the AEO framework. Other jurisdictions with whom India has similar arrangements for faster cargo clearance, reduced checks and priority handling during disruptions include South Korea, United
