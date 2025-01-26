Business Standard

Sunday, January 26, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt may hike cess levied on coal production to boost pension corpus

Govt may hike cess levied on coal production to boost pension corpus

Move to raise cess from Rs 10/tonne to Rs 25 aims to address pension fund shortfall

coal sector
Premium

The Coal Mines Pension Scheme (CMPS)-1998, which covers pensioners of CIL, Singareni Collieries (SCC) and some other coal firms, is administered by the CMPFO which comes under the Coal Ministry. (File Image)

Shiva RajoraShreya Jai Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a move to secure the post-retirement benefits of more than half a million pensioners of public-sector coal mines, the Centre is planning to raise the cess levied on coal production — the cess funds the pension corpus — from Rs 10 per tonne to Rs 25 per tonne. 
Senior government officials who attended the latest Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting of the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation (CMPFO) in Hyderabad on January 17 told Business Standard the matter was deliberated upon at length. 
“The idea of increasing the cess to support the pension pool was largely agreed upon. It
Topics : Public sector coal output pension indian government

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon