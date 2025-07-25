Friday, July 25, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Govt may mandate public procurement of 25% sustainable green steel

Ashwini Kumar, economic advisor to the Ministry of Steel, confirmed that public procurement would play a key role in creating a market for low-emission steel

While no official quota has been announced, Arvind Bodhankar, chief sustainability officer at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, said the policy could involve substantial purchases.

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

The government is finalising a green steel procurement mandate, with a potential 25 per cent target, even as it criticises the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) as a trade barrier that undermines ongoing India-EU free-trade
agreement (FTA) talks. 
Ashwini Kumar, economic advisor to the Ministry of Steel, confirmed that public procurement would play a key role in creating a market for low-emission steel. He said the government was considering a mandate to ensure green steel is not edged out by cheaper, high-emission alternatives. 
“We are working on that also. It’s a tricky business. I don’t know when we will
