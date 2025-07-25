Govt may mandate public procurement of 25% sustainable green steel

The government is finalising a green steel procurement mandate, with a potential 25 per cent target, even as it criticises the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) as a trade barrier that undermines ongoing India-EU free-trade

agreement (FTA) talks.

Ashwini Kumar, economic advisor to the Ministry of Steel, confirmed that public procurement would play a key role in creating a market for low-emission steel. He said the government was considering a mandate to ensure green steel is not edged out by cheaper, high-emission alternatives.

“We are working on that also. It’s a tricky business. I don’t know when we will