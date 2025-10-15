Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Nuke suppliers' liability: Government panel calls for clear limits

Nuke suppliers' liability: Government panel calls for clear limits

The panel also highlighted the need for a precise definition of "supplier" in nuclear energy projects, to clarify that vendors providing trivial items would not fall under this definition

The report recommended that operators should face no civil liability under any law other than that under the CLND Act, effectively shielding them from criminal liability for nuclear damages.

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

In a bid to achieve India’s target of 100 gigawatt (Gw) of nuclear energy capacity by 2047, an expert committee set up by the power ministry has recommended capping a supplier’s liability at the contract value or the operator’s liability, whichever is lower.
 
The panel also highlighted the need for a precise definition of “supplier” in nuclear energy projects, to clarify that vendors providing trivial items would not fall under this definition.
 
These recommendations are part of the panel’s report, made public by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) under the power ministry. Titled ‘Road map for Achieving the Goal of
