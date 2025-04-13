Govt plans cheap gas lifeline for LNG trucks; aims to revive closed outlets

The government is considering the allocation of cheap, locally produced natural gas to trucks running on liquefied natural gas (LNG) — India’s new gas demand centre and a cleaner alternative to the country’s polluting diesel-based transport — after state-run refiner Indian Oil was forced to shut nearly all its LNG retail outlets due to high costs and a low customer turnout, industry sources told Business Standard.

Indian Oil, the largest operator of LNG truck outlets, has shut five of its six outlets for lack of business, with only one in Sriperumbudur, an industrial area outside Chennai, still operational. Another seven-eight