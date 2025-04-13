Monday, April 14, 2025 | 12:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Govt plans cheap gas lifeline for LNG trucks; aims to revive closed outlets

The idea is not new. State-run Petronet LNG, India’s biggest LNG importer, has harboured plans of using the fuel in the transport sector for the past six years. But lack of government incentives and resistance from small transporters meant that thoug
After Indian Oil’s closures, there are fewer than 20 LNG fuel retail outlets in operation for what was until recently seen as a sunshine industry and a pollution cleanser.

S Dinakar Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

The government is considering the allocation of cheap, locally produced natural gas to trucks running on liquefied natural gas (LNG) — India’s new gas demand centre and a cleaner alternative to the country’s polluting diesel-based transport — after state-run refiner Indian Oil was forced to shut nearly all its LNG retail outlets due to high costs and a low customer turnout, industry sources told Business Standard. 
Indian Oil, the largest operator of LNG truck outlets, has shut five of its six outlets for lack of business, with only one in Sriperumbudur, an industrial area outside Chennai, still operational. Another seven-eight
